Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 tennis defeat

BLANCHESTER – Hillsboro picked up a 4-1 win over Blanchester Monday in non-league tennis action on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats drop to 8-7 on the year.

Jacob Miller notched the only win for the Wildcats by rallying for a 3-6, 6-3, 10-3 win at first singles.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Blanchester High School

Hillsboro 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Gabe Gilliland 3-6, 6-3, 10-3

• Brian Miller was def by Andrew Gunderman 0-6, 3-6

• Blanchester forfeited to Tyler Snapp

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were def by Ethan Snapp, Austin Pendel 6-4, 4-6, 8-10

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were def by Creed Mullenix, Gabe Adkins 2-6, 1-6