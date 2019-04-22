Wildcats avenge earlier loss, top Astros 13-3

BLANCHESTER – With a solid all-around game, the Blanchester baseball team defeated East Clinton 13-3 Monday in SBAAC National Division play at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

The Wildcats improve to 8-7 with the win, 6-3 in the National Division.

“This was a good team win,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “I am happy we never got comfortable. After we jumped out on top, we continued to put our foot on the gas.”

The Astros are 3-11 overall, 3-5 in the National.

East Clinton defeated Blanchester 6-5 in the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

At the plate for Blanchester, Trenton Czaika and Mason Rector both drove in two runs and had two hits. Regan Burch and Brody Rice both had two hits and an RBI.

Also, Adam Frump had two RBI while Hayden Tedrick drove in a run and had a double. Dustin Howard had a run batted in. Orin Potts had a hit.

“Defense was sharp and our bats were hot,” said Lawson. “A lot of good swings with runners in scoring position.”

On the mound, Frump picked up the win.

“Adam had another great outing,” said Lawson. “He attacked the strike zone and kept his pitch count down. Grabbing the lead early, we were able to go to the bullpen quick and keep Adam fresh for the end of the week. That will be a huge help.”