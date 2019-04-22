WC baseball ends 11-game skid, splits with MU at TDF

WILMINGTON –The Wilmington College baseball team ended an 11-game losing streak Monday with a 5-4 win over Mount Union in 10 innings at Tewksbury-Delaney Field in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

The Purple Raiders avoided the sweep by winning the second game of the doubleheader 7-6.

Wilmington (7-24, 3-11 OAC) hosts Wittenberg University for a non-conference game Wednesday.

In the opener, Gage Bley had a two-out, two-run single to put WC on top 2-1. The Purple Raiders took a 4-2 to the bottom of the eight. Jake Hyatt had a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 and Joey Allinder delivered an RBI-double in the ninth to tie the game at 4-4.

With Jared Ferenchek still on the mound in the 10th, Mount Union went down in order in the top of the 10th. The Quakers ended the game in the bottom half of the inning when Gavin Perkins fly ball sent Hyatt home for the game-winner.

Ferenchak gave up two earned runs in 10 innings, his second extra inning start of the season.

Perkins had three hits while Bley and Antonio Miller had two hits each.

In the second game, Mount Union grabbed a 7-1 lead. Wilmington’s only run came when Miller stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.

In the seventh, Bley and Luke Kleindl drove in runs. Kleindl came up with another RBI in the ninth. Kasey Bottorff walked with the bases loaded to make it 7-6

Miller finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while also stealing five bases in the game.