Veidt blanks Beavercreek, WHS wins 5-0

WILMINGTON – Olivia Veidt blanked Beavercreek on three hits Monday as Wilmington posted a 5-0 non-league win on the WHS diamond.

Veidt (8-5 on the year) struck out four and walked just one to record her sixth complete game shutout of the season.

“Our defense continues to get the job done behind Olivia,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “We made several outstanding plays on defense again this evening.”

Wilmington is 10-5 on the year. Beavercreek is 7-9.

Veidt had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate as did Jenna Rhoads, who also scored twice.

Sophie Blessing had two hits and scored a couple of runs.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Beavercreek 0

B 000.000.0…..0

W 003.020.x…..5

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-0-0-0 Blessing 3-2-2-0 Rhoads 3-2-2-2 Veidt 3-1-2-2 Welf 3-0-1-1 Brown 3-0-0-0 Flint 3-0-1-0 McKenna 3-0-0-0 South 3-0-1-0

SB: Blessing, Rhoads 2, Veidt, Self

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Veidt (W, 8-5)^7^3^0^0^1^4