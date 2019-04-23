WB holds off WHS; Ostermeier still unbeaten

MT. ORAB – Western Brown edged Wilmington and Regan Ostermeier remained unbeaten this season in two events Monday at the Western Brown Invitational girls track and field meet at Buddy LaRosa Stadium.

Blanchester’s Ostermeier won the shot put (34-9) and discus (102-8.5) events, still unbeaten to this point in the season in both events. Blanchester, as a team, finished sixth overall.

Wilmington and Western Brown battled it out for the top spot in the team standings, with the Lady Broncos coming out in front 190 to 183.

The Lady Hurricane had wins in the 4×100 relay where Anna borton, Rhianna Madden, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman clocked in at 56.35; and the 4×400 relay with Burt, Samantha McCord, Sylena Baltazar and Josie Nichols hitting the line first in 4:32.53.

Burt also won the 800 in 2:41.32.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Western Brown Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 190 Wilmington 183 Eastern Sardinia 74.5 Western Brown B 64 Georgetown 57.5 Blanchester 55 Miami Valley Christian Academy 1

HIGH JUMP: 1-Maycee Dunn (WB) 4-10; 2-Katie Lambcke (WHS) 4-8; 3-Jordan Snarr (WHS) 4-8; 4-Emma Winemiller (BL) 4-6

DISCUS: 1-Regan Ostermeier (BL) 102-8.5; 2-Aaliyah Huff (WHS) 93-9; 2-Cayleigh Vance (WHS) 93-0.5; 5-Alexis Davis (BL) 80-2.5

LONG JUMP: 1-Maycee Dunn (WB) 15-7.75; 2-Katie Lambcke (WHS) 15-1.5; 5-Sadie Bowman (WHS) 13-3.75

POLE VAULT: 1-Emilee Pham (WHS) 8-6; 2-Katie Lambcke (WHS) 8-0; 4-Savanna Schutte (BL) 8-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Regan Ostermeier (BL) 34-9; 2-Kaitlynn Hickey (WHS) 32-3.5; 4-Cayleigh Vance (WHS) 28-6; 8-Lilly Brown (BL) 26-3.5

4X800 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 10:46.09; 2-Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Jordan Snarr, Skye Carpenter) 11:26.29

100 HURDLES: 1-Emma Brown (E) 16.35; 4-Rhianna Madden (WHS) 19.94; 5-Kenzie Voges-Pertuset (WHS) 20.44

100 DASH: 1-Bre Large (WB) 13.32; 2-Izzy Coomer (WHS) 13.43; 6-Anna Borton (WHS) 14.36

4X200 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 1:52.66; 2-Wilmington (Sylena Baltazar, Samantha McCord, Izzy Coomer, Sadie Bowman) 1:56.13; 3-Blanchester 2:00.22

1600 RUN: 1-Aliesha Smith (WB-B) 6:10.02; 4-Skye Carpenter (WHS) 6:25.16

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Anna Borton, Rhianna Madden, Izzy Coomer, Sadie Bowman) 56.35; 3-Blanchester 57.27

400 DASH: 1-Sophie Leto (WB) 61.12; 4-Samantha McCord (WHS) 64.97; 5-Sylena Baltazar (WHS) 66.01

300 HURDLES: 1-Emma Brown (E) 49.84; 4-Maggie Simonson (WHS) 54.96; 5-Becca Kratzer (BHS) 55.36; 6-Zoey Moore (WHS) 56.58

800 RUN: 1-Sophie Burt (WHS) 2:41.32; 3-Josie Nichols (WHS) 2:47.38

200 DASH: 1-Sophie Leto (WB) 28.15; 2-Izzy Coomer (WHS) 28.69; 3-Sylena Baltazar (WHS) 28.98; 5-Alexis Davis (BL) 30.11

3200 RUN: 1-Carson Jones (WB) 13:51.92; 4-Shannon O’Boyle (WHS) 15:08.52

4X400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Sylena Baltazar, Josie Nichols) 4:32.53

Emma Winemiller | Denise Thacker Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_IMG_2906.jpg Emma Winemiller | Denise Thacker Photo Regan Ostermeier | Denise Thacker Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_IMG_2934.jpg Regan Ostermeier | Denise Thacker Photo