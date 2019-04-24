No. 3 Lady Broncos overpower Hurricane 14-1

WILMINGTON – Western Brown remained unbeaten Wednesday with a 14-1 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division softball action on the WHS diamond.

The Lady Broncos are ranked No. 3 in the latest Division I state poll. WB is 17-0 overall and 7-0 in the American.

Wilmington drops to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the division.

Harlie Bickett had two of the four Lady Hurricane hits.

“Our defense had a rough night,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “Our pitchers deserved a better fate.”

Wilmington had five errors in the game.

SUMMARY

April 24 2019

@Wilmington High School

Western Brown 14 Wilmington 1

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-0-2-1 Blessing 3-0-0-0 Rhoads 2-0-0-0 Veidt 2-0-1-0 Self 2-0-1-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 McKenna 1-1-0-0 South 2-0-0-0 Partin 0-0-0-0.