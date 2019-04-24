Astros pick up win over Rockets 5-2

FAYETTEVILLE – East Clinton scored four runs in the sixth inning Wednesday and defeated Fayetteville-Perry 5-2 in non-league baseball action.

Tristan Burkitt’s two-run double keyed the four-run outburst and put East Clinton on top for good.

“This was a much-needed win,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We played a solid team game. We handled adversity much better.”

Burkitt finished with two hits and three runs batted in.

Matthew Horn picked up the win in relief, allowing an unearned run in 4 1/3 innings. Caden Stewart squelched a potential Rockets’ rally in the seventh for his first save of the season.

East Clinton is 4-11 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 24 2019

@Fayetteville High School

East Clinton 5 Fayetteville 2

EC 000.104.0…..5

FA 100.100.0…..2

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-1-0-0 M. Mitchell 4-1-1-0 Hall 2-2-1-0 Burkitt 4-1-2-3 Col. Vadnais 4-0-0-1 Arellano 2-0-0-1 Curtis 3-0-0-0 McConahay 2-0-0-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Singleton 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-5-4-5

(2) FAYETTEVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Stannus 4-2-2-0 Kingus 4-0-1-1 Deisch 3-0-1-1 Fehring 3-0-0-0 Holden 2-0-1-0 Hendrix 0-0-0-0 Meeker 4-0-0-0 Durham 4-0-0-0 Cole 2-0-0-0 Gunter 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-2-5-2

2B: F-Deisch; EC-Burkitt

SB: F-Stannus 2; EC-Hall 2

SAC: EC-Arellano

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

East Clinton

Arellano^2^2^1^0^2^1

Horn (W)^4.1^3^1^0^0^0

Stewart (S)^0.2^0^0^0^0^0

Fayetteville

Seymour (L)^5^5^5^3^2^7

Cole^2^0^0^0^2^0