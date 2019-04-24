Blan softball rallies for 10-7 win over CNE

OWENSVILLE – Scoring seven runs in the final two innings, the Blanchester softball team rallied to beat Clermont Northeastern 10-7 in SBAAC National Division action.

Blanchester is 3-16 overall and 3-7 in the National Division.

The Rockets go to 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the division.

Kassidy Abney had three hits, including a two-out, two-run double in the sixth to make it 7-6. Lana Roy led BHS with four hits.

In the seventh, Savanna Shank was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game. Kelsey Naylor scored on a wild pitch to put Blanchester on top. Maggie Caldwell and Abney drove in runs to give BHS a couple of insurance runs.

“As we have done most of the season, we battled to the end, and this time we came away with the win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “Everyone contributed in some way. This was truly a team victory.”

Rianna Mueller pitched two innings in relief for the win. Zoie Stanforth started and pitched well but six of the seven runs she allowed were unearned.

SUMMARY

April 24 2019

Blanchester 10 Clermont NE 7

B 120.003.4…..10

C 310.300.0…..7

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-1-0-0 Caldwell 5-1-1-1 Abney 4-0-3-4 Stanforth 5-0-0-0 Creager 3-1-1- Mueller 3-1-1-0 Naylor 0-1-0-0 Roy 4-1-4-0 Stewart 2-0-0-0 Shank 0-2-0-0 Tangonan 3-1-2-0 Jacobs 0-0-0-0.

2B: Abney, Roy

SAC: Abney, Stewart

SB: Roy

HBP: Shank

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth^5^7^7^1^3^0

Mueller (W)^2^2^0^0^1^1