Wildcats notch 4-1 win over Astros in National finale

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester High School tennis team defeated East Clinton 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

The Wildcats are 9-8 overall and 8-2 in the division. BHS will finish second in the National.

East Clinton is 3-3 in National Division play and currently stand third in the conference.

EC’s only win came at first doubles where Josh Cline and Trent Garen were 6-0, 6-1 winners.

Cody McCollister was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at third singles for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 24 2019

@Blanchester HS

Blanchester 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller (B) defeated Jake Howard 6-0, 6-2

• Brian Miller (B) defeated Hayden Pirman 6-0, 6-1

• Cody McCollister (B) defeated John Cline 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Trent Garen, Josh Cline (EC) defeated Matthew Grogg, Ian Heeg 6-0, 6-1

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman (B) defeated Owen Beatty, Grant Stonewall 6-0, 6-2