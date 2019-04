With a win by Brady Henry and Jacob Romer, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Goshen 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play.

Wilmington is 13-4 overall and 9-0 in division play. Western Brown is second at 8-2.

Goshen is now 2-6 in the American Division.

The league tournament is coming up next week at Wilmington. Though in a good position to win the championship, Wilmington has not clinched the league crown, according to coach Steve Reed.