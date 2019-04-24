Wilmington struggles in 14-1 loss to Western Brown

WILMINGTON – Western Brown took advantage of a struggling Wilmington baseball team for a 14-1 win Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play.

The Hurricane pitchers walked 10 batters, hit two others and the defense committed four errors. On offense, WHS left 10 runners on base.

“We need to play as close to flawless as we can,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “Mistakes are killing us.”

Ben McAllister and Alex Meyer had two hits each for the Hurricane. Jake Vaughan and Henson had hit with Ethan Henson picking up the lone WHS run batted in.