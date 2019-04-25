OAC-leading Capital hands WC 24-5 loss

WILMINGTON – Capital University kept Wilmington College winless with a 24-5 win in Ohio Athletic Conference lacrosse action Wednesday at Townsend Field.

The Quakers are 2-12 overall and 0-8 in the OAC. Wilmington will play at Marietta College 1 p.m. Saturday. Capital leads the OAC.

Capital led 12-1 after one quarter, with Jadon Flannery netting the only WC goal. Austin Young, Connor Judge, Zac Chucta and Mike Smith also scored for Wilmington later in the match.

Although the two teams tied in turnovers at 14, the Crusaders edged the Quakers in all other major stats – shots (58-18), ground balls (32-12), and face-offs (27-5).