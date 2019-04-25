Wittenberg bests WC bullpen for 6-5 win

WILMINGTON – Wittenberg University claimed a 6-5 victory over the Wilmington College baseball team in a back-and-forth, non-conference contest at Tewksbury-Delaney Field Wednesday.

The Quakers’ offense gave starter Jarett Trautman a cushion by plating three runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning. Gage Bley and Kasey Bottorff hit RBI-singles while Joey Allinder doubled to deep right field to score another run.

Wittenberg, who defeated Wilmington 16-8 in Springfield earlier this season, scored a lone run in both the second and third innings, but Bottorff got one of those runs back with a solo home run to left field in the fourth.

The Tigers pulled within a run in the fifth. Trautman, with the help of Gavin Perkins and Aaron Burns, turned a 1-4-3 double play to get out of the inning without surrendering more runs. Burns had a sacrifice fly that scored Allinder in the bottom of the sixth to put Wilmington ahead 6-4.

Wilmington’s bullpen couldn’t hold the lead, however, as Wittenberg scored on Matt Oney in the seventh and off Michael Wiesenberger in the eighth. Trailing 6-5, the Quakers put the tying run on third base with only one out in the eighth, but a foul out and a flyout ended the threat.

Trautman earned a no-decision despite a quality start of three earned runs on six hits in six innings. Wiesenberger dipped to 0-3 with the loss.

Bottorff finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a home run. Allinder, Nick Silvis and Shane Hale all had two-hit games as well while Hale and Antonio Miller both stole a base.

Wilmington (7-25) travels to Heidelberg University for an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.