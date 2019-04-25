Blan JV baseball drops 24-9 game to Lynchburg

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester reserve baseball team was defeated by Lynchburg-Clay 24-9 Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Myers had two hits, including a double, with three runs scored and a run batted in. James Compton had two hits, including a double, with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Peyton West had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Clayton Boyd doubled, singled, scored a run, stole a base and drove in two runs. Justin Gray had a hit and two RBI.

BHS coach Andrew Freeman said errors hurt the Wildcats in the loss. West pitched well but was not helped by his defense.