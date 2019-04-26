Blan boys, girls both 5th at middle school invitational

BLANCHESTER – Little Miami won the boys and girls titles Thursday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational track and field meet at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester was fifth in the boys meet and fifth in the girls meet.

Ty Goodwin won the 200-meter hurdles and high jump for the Wildcats.

Dustin Trace was second in the 100 and third in the 200 while Collin Elston was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Goodwin, Trace, Isaiah Williams and Blake Willey finished second.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Willey, Williams, Levi Montgomery and Lucas Noe placed fourth and the 4×400-meter team of Montgomery, Noe, Williams and Willey finished sixth.

For the BMS girls, Aubrey Stevens was second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter hurdles.

Madison Tipton was eighth in the 400-meter dash. Hailey Mulvihill finished fifth in the 800 while teammate Emma Damewood was seventh overall.

In the high jump, Emily Koch was seventh and Kaylee Coyle finished eighth. Ainsley Whitaker was runnerup in the discus while Olivia Potts placed fifth. Potts also placed eighth in the shot put.

The 4×100-meter relay team was second. The 4×200 relay finished eighth. The Blanchester 4×400 relay unit finished fourth overall.

Boys team standings were Little Miami 129, Goshen 124.5, Georgetown 78.5, Batavia 63, Blanchester 49, Clermont Northeastern 28, Whiteoak 23, Little Miami B 14, Fayetteville 12, Fairfield 7, Bethel-Tate 5.

Girls standings were Little Miami 123, Goshen 107, Clermont Northeastern 54, Bethel-Tate 53 Blanchester 51, Fairfield 47, Fayetteville 31, Whiteoak 28, Georgetown 24, Batavia 14, Little Miami 13.