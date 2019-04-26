WHS boys make it 5 straight meet titles

MORROW – The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won its fifth consecutive invitational Thursday, claiming top prize in the Little Miami Invitational at LMHS.

The Lady Hurricane finished fourth overall.

For the WHS girls, the field events produced three winners.

Kaitlynn Hickey won the shot put with a top mark of 32-6.5. Katie Lambcke won the long jump with a best effort of 15-0.25. She was seventh in the high jump (4-6) and fifth in the pole vault (8-6).

Cayleigh Vance had a personal best of 104-10 in winning the discus and was seventh in the shot put (26-4). Teammate Aaliyah Huff was runnerup in the discus at 96-1.

Jasmine Jameil was third in the 100-meter dash (13.09) and fifth in the 200 (27.99).

The 4×200 relay ran 1:53.82 and placed third. Sylena Baltazar, Jasmine Jameil, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman were listed as the relay members. The 4×100 team was third in 52.98.

The 400-meter ironwoman relay had Wilmington sixth in 1:08.87. The 4×400 relay clocked 4:36.92 and finished fourth.

Sami McCord was fourth in 1:05.68 in the 400 and Baltazar was seventh with a time of 1:06.58. Baltazar also was eighth in the 200 (28.85). Maggie Simonson was sixth (55.09) in the 300 hurdles.

Skyle Carpenter was eighth in the 3,200 (14:23.01). In the pole vault, Emilee Pham was third (8-6).

For the WHS boys, Simon Heys was runnerup in the 1,600 (4:27.36) and finished on top of the field in the 3,200 (9:52.72). Tyler Parks was third in the 3,200 (10:21.66).

Malik Scott finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.75), fourth in the 400-meters (54.25) and fourth in the 200.

Grant Mayer was sixth in the 100 (11.88). Andrew Stewart was seventh in the discus (98-3) and John Stewart was seventh in the shot put (35-1).

Carter Huffman was runnerup in the meet in the long jump (19-10.5) and then seventh in the 200.

Brett Brooks was fifth in the discus (111-6) and second in the shot put (44-8.5). In the pole vault, Mason McIntosh was second (12-0) and Ryan Camp was fourth (11-0).

The 4×1600 relay team was fourth (21:12.86) and the 4×800 team was runnerup (8:35.37). The 4×200 team clocked a 1:35.8 and placed fifth. The 4×100 team was third in 45.53.

The ironman 400 relay team ran 53.88 and placed second. The 4×400 relay team was fifth overall, finishing in 3:42.25.

Dre’Aunte Singleton ran 18.28 and finished eighth in the 110-meter hurdles and 45.45 and was sixth in the 300 hurdles. Josh Andrews ran 4:52.71 and was fifth in the 1,600 and clocked 2:11 and finished fifth in the 800.

Aidan Hester was seventh in the 800 (2:16.72). Cameron Coomer was third in the high jump (5-6).

Team scores for the boys were Wilmington 134.75, Bellbrook 129.25, Mason 115.5, Little Miami 112, Western Brown 79, Aiken 57, Kings 53.25, Monroe 35, Legacy Christian 14.25, Fenwick 6, Cincinnati Christian 2, Little Miami B 2.

For the girls, scoring was Mason 163, Bellbrook 128, Little Miami 110, Wilmington 94, Western Brown 60, Fenwick 50, Aiken 49, Monroe 32, Cincinnati Christian 18, Kings 14, Little Miami B 14, Legacy Christian 5.