BHS boys, girls both third at Blanchester Invitational

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester boys and girls track and field teams both finished third Friday at the Blanchester Invitational at Barbour Memorial Field.

Waynesville won the boys meet with New Richmond second, 165 to 154. Blanchester 86 points. East Clinton finished eighth with 32 points.

In the girls meet, New Richmond turned the tables on Waynesville with a 165.5 to 129 win. BHS was third with 74 and East Clinton sixth with 44.

Blanchester’s Regan Ostermeier won both the shot put and discus, continuing her unbeaten season in both events.

Johnny Schirmer won the boys high jump and Clayton Schirmer won the 110-meter high hurdles. Tanner Creager hit the line first in the boys 800 and Olivia Gundler pulled off the same feit in the girls 800.

Complete results will be in Tuesday’s News Journal.