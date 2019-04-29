WC women 10th in OAC track, field meet

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team concluded the Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, a two-day event hosted by Otterbein University, in 10th place on Saturday.

Kayli Sullivan was the highest-placing Fightin’ Quaker on Saturday as the sophomore took fifth in the hammer throw with a heave of 149-11. Sullivan also placed ninth (37-2.5) in the shot put.

In track events, Emma Burke, seeded third after prelims on Friday, finished the 400-meter hurdles in sixth place with a time of 66.19.

Wilmington also had both two relay teams score including the 4-x-100-meter relay squad of Keva Cox, Abby Spirk, Miranda Gibson and Amber LaRotonda taking eighth (54.97 seconds) and the 4-x-400-meter squad of Cheyenne Rhodes, Gibson, LaRotonda and Burke placing seventh (4:14.93).

The Quakers tallied 13 points as a team to finish five points behind Muskingum University. John Carroll University edged both the University of Mount Union and Otterbein University to win the OAC title.

Wilmington heads to the Dr. Keeler Invitational hosted by North Central College May 9-10.

On Friday, the 4-x-800-meter relay squad of Brooke Gibbons, Kelly Rice, Kayci Johnson and Allison Helmke took sixth with a time of 10:42.29 to earn the team three points.