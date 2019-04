Hurricane wins Flight D in Coaches Classic

WILMINGTON – With three champions, the Wilmington High School tennis team won the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association Classic Flight D tournament Saturday on the WHS courts.

Brayden Rhoads (second singles) and Jack Romer (third singles) won singles titles while Jonathan Fender and Caleb Reed won the first doubles title.

Avery Bradshaw finished second at first singles while Brady Henry and Caleb Reed were runnersup at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 27 2019

GCTCA Classic, Flight D

@Wilmington High School

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 21 Turpin B 14 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 13 Springboro B 7

• Avery Bradshaw defeated Cook (S) 9-8 (7-2); was def by Caruso (T) 3-8; defeated Jutt (CHCA) 8-1. Finished second.

• Brayden Rhoads defeated Dongve (S) 8-4; defeated Beeler (T) 8-4; defeated Thungen (CHCA) 8-1. Finished first.

• Jack Romer defeated Jiang (S) 8-3; defeated Browne (T) 8-6; defeated Prezgay (CHCA) 8-3. Finished first.

• Jonathan Fender, Caleb Reed defeated Wolfrom, Post (S) 8-4; defeated Thomas, Signorelli (T) 8-3; defeated Wells, Flough (CHCA). Finished first.

• Brady Henry, Jacob Romer defeated Marver, Darner (S); defeated Seeman, Zellner (T) 8-3; were def by Phelps, Burk (CHCA) 5-8. Finished second.