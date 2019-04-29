Lady Falcons No. 1 seed in D2 Cincinnati Sectional

Clinton-Massie was the No. 1 seed in the sectional tournament draw completed Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Falcons, 20-3 on the year, get a first round bye in the Division II Cincinnati Sectional and will play either Northwest (5-13) or Norwood (11-5) in the second round 5 p.m. May 9 at CMHS.

Wilmington plays in the Division I Cincinnati Sectional. The Lady Hurricane will play 5 p.m. May 6 against Ursuline Academy (10-7) with Ursuline as host. WHS is the 15 seed and Ursuline is the seed.

In the Division III tournament, East Clinton is the 11 seed and will play 5 seed Reading (11-7) 5 p.m. May 6 at Reading.

Blanchester is the 13 seed and will meet SBAAC rival Bethel-Tate (6-10) at Bethel-Tate 5 p.m. May 6.