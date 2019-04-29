Wildcats finish as SBAAC National tennis runnersup

WILMINGTON – Blanchester’s Jacob Miller took first place Monday in the SBAAC National Division tennis tournament at Wilmington High School.

The Wildcats finished as the tournament and league runnerup behind Bethel-Tate.

East Clinton was fourth in the tournament. The final regular season standings for the Astros have not been set with matches pending for a trio of teams.

Miller won the first singles title while teammate Brian Miller was second at second singles and Cody McCollister was second at third singles.

BHS coach Scott Shepard said the tournament committee of Steve Reed, Troy Diels and Doug Cooper ran a “fantastic tournament as always.”

East Clinton’s top finish came at second doubles where Aidan Henson and Grant Stonewall were third overall.

SUMMARY

April 29 2019

SBAAC National Boys Tennis Tournament

@Wilmington High School

First singles

• Jacob Miller (BL) defeated Stamper (F) 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); defeated Reinert (BT) 6-2, 6-1. Finished first

• Jacob Howard (EC) was def by Stamper (F) 7-5, 6-3; defeated Schwalber (CNE) 8-0. Finished fifth.

Second singles

• Brian Miller (BL) defeated Clarkson (F) 6-1, 6-2; was def by Erwin (BT) 3-6, 3-6. Finished second.

• Hayden Pirman (EC) defeated Pan (G) 6-1, 6-3; was def by Erwin (BT) 1-6, 4-6; was def by Clarkson (F) 0-6, 1-6. Finished fourth.

Third singles

• Cody McCollister (BL) defeated Bradford (G) 6-1, 6-3; defeated Jennings (F) 6-2, 6-2; was def by Kisner (BT) 6-0, 7-5. Finished second.

• John Cline (EC) defeated Ortega (CNE) 6-2, 6-0; was def by Kisner (BT) 3-6, 6-3, 0-6; defeated Jennings (F) 6-3, 6-1. Finished third.

First doubles

• Josh Cline, Trent Garen (EC) defeated Powell, Nichols (G) 6-1, 6-2; were def by Glassmeyer, Hamilton (F) 3-6, 0-6; were def by Heeg, Wilson (BL) 4-6, 3-6. Finished fourth.

• Ian Heeg, Colton Wilson (BL) defeated Stone, Bosley (CNE) 6-0, 6-1; were def by Weeks, Weeks (BT) 3-6, 3-6; defeated Cline, Garen (EC) 6-4, 6-3. Finished third.

Second doubles

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman (BL) were def by Jones, Blackburn (F) 2-6, 2-6; were def by Henson, Stonewall (EC) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 4-6. Finished fourth.

• Aidan Henson, Grant Stonewall (EC) defeated Laytham, Runenisundonkul (G) 6-0, 6-2; were def by Wick, Weis (BT) 1-6, 4-6; defeated Bandow, Heitzman (BL) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-4. Finished third.

