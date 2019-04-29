‘Cane unable to hold 4-0 lead, falls 5-4

GOSHEN – Unable to hold a 4-0 lead, the Wilmington High School baseball team lost to Goshen 5-4 Monday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The loss drops WHS to 3-12 overall and 2-7 in the conference.

Goshen is 12-9 overall and 4-4 in the division.

The Hurricane broke on top 4-0 in the first inning. Goshen pitching walked three batters and WHS took advantage. Jake Vaughan drove in a run and Brock Rappach knocked in two. Jordan Macik delivered the final run home to make it 4-0.

Wilmington had six hits the rest of the way but was unable to dent the plate.

Jordan Tackett held Goshen scoreless through three innings on the mound. Goshen scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead, coach Brian Roberts said.

The Hurricane threatened in the seventh with two on and nobody out but failed to score.

“It was a well-played game,” Roberts said. “Neither team had an error. We just need to be more consistent at the plate throughout.”