Massie misses chance to take SBAAC lead

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie lost a slugfest to last-place Batavia 14-10 Monday in SBAAC American Division action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

The Falcons were unable to take advantage of an opportunity to break a first-place tie with New Richmond. The Lions lost to Western Brown 8-4 on Monday.

The Falcons and Lions are still tied atop the loop with 6-2 records. Massie is 11-5 overall. Batavia is 10-6, 2-5.

Clinton-Massie used five pitchers – Luke Chappie, Josh Merkle, Corey May, Clinton Stotts and Cody Zantene.

Batavia took an 8-0 lead.

“We chipped away here and there; we just never could get the lead,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

The highlight on offense, Camp said, came with Bryan Kennedy’s grand slam.