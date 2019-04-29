Bethel-Tate rallies to beat East Clinton 6-5

LEES CREEK – East Clinton lost the lead late and was defeated by Bethel-Tate 6-5 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball.
The loss puts EC at 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the National Division.
Bethel-Tate improves to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in division play.
East Clinton scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.
The Lady Astros had four errors in the game.
Mackenzie Campbell struck out 10 in the circle.
Rhylee Luttrell had two hits for EC. Jericka Boggs drove in a run.
SUMMARY
April 29 2019
@East Clinton High School
Bethel-Tate 6 East Clinton 5
BT 201.002.1…..6
EC 002.030.0…..5
(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-1-0-0 Campbell 3-1-0-0 Durbin 3-1-1-0 Boggs 3-1-1-1 Brightman 3-0-0-0 Luttrell 3-0-2-0 Rolfe 2-0-0-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Talbott 2-1-0-0
PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO
Campbell (L)^7^8^5^NA^2^10