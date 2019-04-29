Bethel-Tate rallies to beat East Clinton 6-5

LEES CREEK – East Clinton lost the lead late and was defeated by Bethel-Tate 6-5 Monday in SBAAC National Division softball.

The loss puts EC at 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the National Division.

Bethel-Tate improves to 7-10 overall and 5-6 in division play.

East Clinton scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.

The Lady Astros had four errors in the game.

Mackenzie Campbell struck out 10 in the circle.

Rhylee Luttrell had two hits for EC. Jericka Boggs drove in a run.

SUMMARY

April 29 2019

@East Clinton High School

Bethel-Tate 6 East Clinton 5

BT 201.002.1…..6

EC 002.030.0…..5

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-1-0-0 Campbell 3-1-0-0 Durbin 3-1-1-0 Boggs 3-1-1-1 Brightman 3-0-0-0 Luttrell 3-0-2-0 Rolfe 2-0-0-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Talbott 2-1-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (L)^7^8^5^NA^2^10