Florea, Falcons perfect in regular season home finale

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – It was a perfect ending Monday to the home portion of the 2019 regular season schedule for the Clinton-Massie softball team.

Taylor Florea pitched a perfect game and the Lady Falcons slugged four homeruns in a 23-0 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division play.

“We had a great offensive night,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “It was a great win to send our seniors out on their last home game.”

Hailey Clayborn, Taylor Florea and Alexis Doan were honored as the three CM seniors.

“I am very proud of how this team has come together,” Lauer said. “We are playing pretty good softball right now and the team chemistry is really good.”

Massie is 20-3 on the year and 6-2 in the American Division.

Florea struck out 10 of the 15 batters she faced. Doan had two homers and drove in six runs. Clayborn had three hits and drove in three runs.

Kendall Anderson hit her first career homerun, a grand slam. Victoria Sivert also homered.

On Saturday, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 16-2.

SUMMARY

April 29 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 23 Batavia 0

BA 000.00…..0

CM 6(12)4.ox…..23

(23) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 5-1-2-0 Sivert 4-3-2-2 Lay 4-4-2-1 Anderson 4-4-2-5 Drake 2-2-0-1 Doss 2-0-0-0 Hickey 3-2-2-1 Clayborn 4-2-3-3 Doan 3-3-2-6 Florea 4-1-3-3

2B: Florea, Clayborn

3B: Lay

HR: Doan 2, Sivert, Anderson

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (W)^5^0^0^0^0^10