Arellano pitches Astros to 7-4 win over G-Men

LEES CREEK – Austin Arellano pitched a two-hitter Tuesday as East Clinton defeated Georgetown 7-4 in SBAAC National Division baseball.

The Astros are 5-12 overall, 4-6 in the division. Georgetown is 2-16 overall, 0-11 in league play.

Arellano gave up just one earned run and struck out five. Matt Mitchell had three hits.

SUMMARY

April 30 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 7 Georgetown 4

GT 003.100.0…..4

EC 110.104.x…..7

(7) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-1-2-1 M. Mitchell 3-2-3-0 Hall 4-1-0-1 Burkitt 3-1-2-1 Arellano 2-0-0-1 Col. Vadnais 1-0-0-0 Tolle 2-0-1-0 Curtis 4-0-2-0 McConahay 4-0-0-0 Singleton 3-2-1-0. TOTALS 29-7-11-4

3B: Burkitt

SAC: Z. Mitchell, Tolle

HBP: Arellano, Burkitt

SB: Z. Mitchell, M. Mitchell 2, Tolle, Singleton

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Arellano (W)^7^2^4^1^2^5