Georgetown topples East Clinton 5-3

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton softball team was defeated by Georgetown 5-3 Tuesday in an SBAAC National Division game.

The Lady Astros are 5-7 overall, 2-7 in the league.

The Lady G-Men are now 13-8 overall, 7-3 in the National.

Mackenzie Campbell took the pitching loss. She did not strike out a batter or walk a batter. She had two hits and scored twice at the plate.

SUMMARY

April 30 2019

Georgetown 6 East Clinton 5

GT 000.104.1…..6

EC 101.001.0…..3

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-1-1-0 Campbell 3-2-2-0 Durbin 3-0-1-0 Boggs 3-0-1-1 Brightman 2-0-0-1 Luttrell 3-0-0-0 Rolfe 3-0-0-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Talbott 3-0-0-0 Kessler 0-0-0-0

2B: Boggs

3B: Boeckmann

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (L)^7^11^5^NA^0^0