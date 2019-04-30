Georgetown topples East Clinton 5-3

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton softball team was defeated by Georgetown 5-3 Tuesday in an SBAAC National Division game.
The Lady Astros are 5-7 overall, 2-7 in the league.
The Lady G-Men are now 13-8 overall, 7-3 in the National.
Mackenzie Campbell took the pitching loss. She did not strike out a batter or walk a batter. She had two hits and scored twice at the plate.
SUMMARY
April 30 2019
Georgetown 6 East Clinton 5
GT 000.104.1…..6
EC 101.001.0…..3
(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-1-1-0 Campbell 3-2-2-0 Durbin 3-0-1-0 Boggs 3-0-1-1 Brightman 2-0-0-1 Luttrell 3-0-0-0 Rolfe 3-0-0-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Talbott 3-0-0-0 Kessler 0-0-0-0
2B: Boggs
3B: Boeckmann
PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO
Campbell (L)^7^11^5^NA^0^0