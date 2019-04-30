No. 2 Lakota East defeats Blanchester 13-3

Division I No. 2 Lakota East defeated Blanchester 13-3 Tuesday in a non-league softball game at LEHS.

Madison Creager had two hits and three runs batted in for Blanchester.

BHS coach Jamey Grogg said only two of the first seven Lakota East runs were earned.

SUMMARY

April 30 2019

@Lakota East 13 Blanchester 3

BL 000.102…..3

LA 252.013…..13

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 3-1-2-0 Abney 3-2-2-0 Roy 2-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-2-3 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Naylor 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 1-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-0-0

2B: Abney

SAC: Roy

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^5.1^15^13^8^2^1