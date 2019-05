BATAVIA – The Blanchester baseball team was defeated 8-1 by Clermont Northeastern Tuesday at Midland Field in a Cincinnati Reds Showcase game.

The Wildcats, 8-9 on the year, had too many strikeouts and pop outs, coach Aaron Lawson said.

Adam Frump pitched well in the loss. Blanchester trailed 3-1 going to the sixth but errors proved costly.

Hayden Tedrick had two hits. Brody Rice, Cole Ficke and Dustin Howard had one hit each. Christian Stubbs drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.