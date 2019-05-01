Bulldogs hand Hurricane fifth straight loss 5-2

WILMINGTON – Wilmington lost its fifth straight game Wednesday, 5-2 against Batavia in an SBAAC American Division baseball game at the WHS diamond.

“Batavia has a good hitting team,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “We had chances with runners in scoring position and didn’t get the big hit.”

The Hurricane goes to 3-13 overall, 2-8 in the American Division.

Batavia is 11-6 overall but just 3-5 in the division.

Jordan Tackett scored a run and homered in the sixth to account for the WHS markers. Jake Vaughan tripled to drive in Tackett in the first.

Tackett and Joey Bush finished with two hits each.

Matt Spears pitched well but took the loss on the mound for the Hurricane.