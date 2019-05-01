No. 8 Williamsburg beats Blanchester 21-5

BLANCHESTER – Eighth-ranked Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 21-5 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball at the BHS diamond.

BHS coach Jamey Grogg said Williamsburg is a good hitting team but his team’s seven errors were instrumental in 13 of the 21 runs being unearned. He credited Zoie Stanforth with battling in the circle against one of the best Division III teams in Ohio.

Kassidy Abney and Maggie Caldwell had two hits each. Abney homered, the 16th of her career.

Abney, Elecia Patton and Savanna Shank were honored after the game as seniors playing in their final home game at BHS.

“(They) have done so much to help improve our softball program over the last four years,” Grogg said. “They are outstanding softball players, but even better people and they will be missed.”

SUMMARY

May 1 2019

@Blanchester

Williamsburg 21 Blanchester 5

W 784.20…..21

B 201.20…..5

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-1-1-0 Shank 2-1-0-0 Abney 3-2-2-1 Creager 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 3-0-2-0 Roy 2-0-0-1 Mueller 2-0-1-1 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 1-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-0-0

HR: Abney

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth (L)^5^20^21^8^1^0