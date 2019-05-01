BHS loses 3-run lead, beats ‘Burg 6-4

BLANCHESTER – After losing a 4-1 lead, Blanchester rebounded to defeat Williamsburg 6-4 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

“We did have back to back errors in the fourth with two outs that led to three unearned runs and allowed them to tie the game,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “I am happy how we responded by not hanging our heads.”

Blanchester is 9-9 overall and 7-4 in the National Division. Williamsburg is 8-8 overall, 4-6 in the division.

Hayden Tedrick, Trenton Czaika and Reagan Burch had two hits each. Czaika tripled and drove in a run. Burch also had an RBI.

Mason Rector had a single and RBI. Kaleb Goodin had a pinch-hit single. Cole Ficke also drove in a run with a hit.

Brody Rice pitched five strong innings, Lawson said, in his second start of the year. Dustin Howard pitched the final two innings for the win.

“I know exactly what we are going to get with him … strikes,” said Lawson.