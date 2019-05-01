Massie mauls Broncos, 19-9, earns share of title

MT. ORAB – Clinton-Massie earned at a share of the SBAAC American Division championship Wednesday with a 19-9 win over Western Brown in six innings.

The win puts Massie at 12-5 overall and 7-2 in the division. The Falcons can do no worse than a share of the league title and can win it outright with a win in its final SBAAC game of the year.

Second-place New Richmond lost to Goshen Wednesday and is 6-3 in the American Division.

Western Brown is 7-11, 4-4.

“We hit the ball pretty well,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

The Falcons also took advantage of several walks and hit batters by the Bronco pitchers.

Bryan Kennedy started on the mound and struck out four in 4.1 innings. He picked up the win.

Kennedy also scored three times while Corey May drove in three runs. Seth Goodall scored four runs and Gavin Gragg drove in three.

Clinton-Massie had 14 hits.

SUMMARY

May 1 2019

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 19 Western Brown 9

(19) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 2-2-1-1 Chappie 4-2-1-1 Goodall 2-4-2-2 Kennedy 3-3-2-2 May 4-1-2-3 Stotts 4-2-2-2 Gasaway 5-2-2-2 Gragg 4-2-2-3 Zantene 3-0-0-1 Prignitz 1-0-0-0

2B: May, Kennedy, Goodall