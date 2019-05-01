Flint, Veidt drive in 5 each as WHS wins 18-4

WILMINGTON – Madi Flint and Olivia Veidt both drove in five runs as Wilmington slugged its way to an 18-4 win Wednesday over Batavia.

“Tonight was a complete team effort,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “Our bats really came alive.”

Veidt had five hits, including a homerun and three doubles. She also scored five runs.

In the circle, the hard-throwing right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings and struck out 10.

Flint had two hits, including a homer. Kendra McKenna had two hits, with a homerun, and knocked in three runs.