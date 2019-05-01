Barnes no-hits Lady Falcons as No. 3 Broncos stay unbeaten

MT. ORAB – Sydni Barnes pitched a no-hitter as Division I No. 3 Western Brown defeated Division II No. 7 Clinton-Massie 1-0 Wednesday in a battle of SBAAC American Division powerhouses.

“Taylor (Florea) pitched a great game. Sydni … pitched a great game as well,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “Unfortunately we just weren’t able to put any hits together to score.”

Florea gave up two hits and one unearned run in six innings. Barnes was a hit batter away from a perfect game.

“When you have two very good pitchers going head to head, you know it’s just a matter of one little thing going your way. For us, that one little thing went Western Brown’s way and not our’s.”

Clinton-Massie is 21-4 overall and finishes SBAAC play at 7-3. Western Brown is 22-0 and 9-0 in the division.

SUMMARY

May 1 2019

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 1 Clinton-Massie 0

CM 000.000.0…..0

WB 001.000.x…..0

(0) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 2-0-0-0 Sivert 1-0-0-0 Lay 3-0-0-0 Anderson 2-0-0-0 Drake 3-0-0-0 Doan 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Doss 2-0-0-0 Florea 2-0-0-0

HBP: Anderson

SAC: Sivert

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (L, 13-3)^6^2^1^0^2^8

