‘Cane makes it a clean sweep of SBAAC tennis

WILMINGTON – The Hurricane was right at home on a windy day at the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament Wednesday on the WHS courts.

Wilmington completed its unbeaten season by winning the league tournament and claiming the outright and overall American Division championship.

WHS had 43 points while runnerup Western Brown finished with 32. Wilmington was 10-0 during the regular season.

Clinton-massie was fourth in the tournament with 25 points.

Clayton Amburgy was the top finisher for the Falcons, placing second at first singles. He was defeated by Wilmington’s Avery Bradshaw in the title match 6-7 (5-7), 2-6.

“I was happy the way our team competed on a very difficult day to play tennis,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “The wind was bad. Clayton played very well. All but one of our positions picked up wins today.”

Bradshaw earned one of four bracket championships for Wilmington on the day. He had, by far, the toughest opponent in the title match, holding off Amburgy for the title.

SUMMARY

May 1 2019

SBAAC American Division Tournament

@Wilmington High School

TEAM SCORES

Wilmington 43 Western Brown 32 New Richmond 30 Clinton-Massie 25 Goshen 20 Batavia 20

FIRST SINGLES

• Avery Bradshaw (W) defeated M. Walls (NR) 6-3, 6-0; defeated C. Amburgy (CM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Finished first.

• Clayton Amburgy (CM) defeated N. Hiler (WB) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); was def by A. Bradshaw (W) 6-7 (5-7), 2-6. Finished second.

SECOND SINGLES

• Austin Faucett (CM) def T. Shepard (B) 6-1, 6-0; was def by B. Rhoads (W) 2-6, 6-7 (0-7); def G. Espinosa (G) 6-2, 6-1. Finished third.

• Brayden Rhoads (W) defeated A. Faucett (CM) 6-2, 7-6 (7-0); defeated W. O’Hara (WB) 6-1, 6-4. Finished first.

THIRD SINGLES

• Jack Romer (W) defeated J. Martin (CM) 6-0, 6-0; defeated J. George (NR) 6-4, 6-0. Finished first.

• Jason Martin (CM) defeated K. Meyers (B) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1; was def by J. Romer (W) 0-6, 0-6; was def by W. Votava (WB) 0-6, 1-6. Finished fourth.

FIRST DOUBLES

• Caleb Reed, Jonathan Fender (W) defeated Berger, Watson (B) 6-3, 6-1; were def by Lang, Heflin (NR) 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7). Finished second.

• Brennen Swope, Caden McKay (CM) were def by Berger, Watson (B) 1-6, 6-7 (7-9); were def by Haas, Jeandrevin (G) 7-9. Finished sixth.

SECOND DOUBLES

• Taylor Greathouse, Abbey Faucett (CM) were def by Nicoloff, Gebhart (NR) 4-6, 6-4, 3-6; defeated Bradley, Pitts (G) 8-2. Finished fifth.

• Jacob Romer, Brady Henry (W) defeated Weisbrodt, Weber (B) 6-2, 6-0; defeated Kirk, A. Coffey (WB) 6-3, 6-1. Finished first.

Jacob Romer (shown here) and Brady Henry won the second doubles title Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament at WHS. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_TEN_wilm_JacobRomer2GC0413.jpg Jacob Romer (shown here) and Brady Henry won the second doubles title Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament at WHS. Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal File Brady Henry (shown here) and Jacob Romer won the second doubles title Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament at WHS. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_TEN_wil_BradyHenryGC0413.jpg Brady Henry (shown here) and Jacob Romer won the second doubles title Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division tennis tournament at WHS. Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal File