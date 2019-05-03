Local teams popping into postseason

The high school spring sports post-season has arrived.

Clinton-Massie earned the No. 1 seed in its Division II sectional, so the Lady Falcons will have a first-round bye and will not play until Thursday.

However, the rest of the county begins tournament action on Monday on the road.

Wilmington will play a Division I sectional game at Ursuline Academy.

East Clinton plays at Reading in a Division III sectional matchup and Blanchester is at SBAAC rival Bethel-Tate in a Division III contest.

All tournament games begin at 5 p.m.

The baseball tournament drawing will be held Sunday with pairings announced in the afternoon.