All 4 county teams will host sectional baseball openers

Blanchester earned the highest seed but all four Clinton County high school baseball teams will host opening rounds games in the upcoming sectional tournament.

The Wildcats (9-9) are the No. 6 seed in the Division III Cincinnati 2 sectional and will host Aiken (1-12) 5 p.m. May 13. The winner will play at No. 4 seed Bethel-Tate (16-4) 5 p.m. May 15.

Wilmington (3-12) will host Mount Healthy (2-14) 5 p.m. May 14 in the Division II Cincinnati 2 sectional. The winner faces No. 2 seed Ross (15-2) 5 p.m. May 16.

Clinton-Massie (12-5) was the No. 7 seed in the Division II Cincinnati 3 sectional and will host Batavia (11-6) 5 p.m. May 14. The winner will play at No. 5 seed Wyoming (10-5) 5 p.m. May 16.

East Clinton (6-12) will play at home against Clark Montessori (3-13) 5 p.m. May 13 in a Division III Cincinnati I sectional game. The winner travels to No. 1 seed Cincinnati Country Day (14-7) 5 p.m. May 15.