WC baseball wins 2019 finale, finishes 8-29

DAYTON – The Wilmington College baseball team concluded its 2019 season with an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader split with Ohio Northern University Sunday, falling in game one 7-4 in 10 innings and taking game two 8-3.

Due to field conditions at Tewksbury-Delaney Field, the games were played at Dayton Christian High School.

Antonio Miller, who ranks in the top 10 nationally in stolen bases, stole third and came home on an error to put WC up 1-0. Kasey Bottorff drew a bases loaded walk for a 2-0 WC lead.

Ohio Northern took a 4-2 lead through seven. Shane Hale tripled home Gavin Perkins in the eighth, 4-3, and Miller drove in Hale to tie the game.

The Polar Bears won the game in the 10th inning. The victory clinched a berth in the OAC tournament for ONU.

Jared Ferenchak received a no-decision in his final collegiate start, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits in 7.1 innings. Jacob Griewahn took the loss allowing two earned runs in two innings

Offensively, Hale was 3-for-4 while Miller, Nick Silvis, Luke Kleindl and Bottorff all had multi-hit games.

In game two, Wilmington fell behind 2-0 in the first but the Quakers scored seven runs, four unearned, to take a 7-2 lead.

That’s all Jarett Trautman needed as he pitched into the ninth inning for the second time in his career. The senior departed with two outs remaining, and fellow senior Bryant McCarty got the final two outs ensuring the Quakers ended their 2019 season with a victory.

Trautman earned the victory, allowing two unearned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Gage Bley finished 4-for-5 with an RBI-double and a run scored in his final collegiate game. Silvis also added a 2-for-5 performance with an RBI-double and two runs scored.

Wilmington finishes its 2019 season with an 8-29 overall record and a 4-14 conference mark.