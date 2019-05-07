No. 9 Williamsburg hands East Clinton 7-2 loss

WILLIAMSBURG – For the 51st consecutive SBAAC game, the ninth-ranked Williamsburg High School softball team came out on top.

The Wildcats defeated East Clinton 7-2 Tuesday in a National Division game at WHS.

East Clinton drops to 6-10 overall and 2-10 in the National Division.

Williamsburg is 24-1 overall and 12-0 in the division.

Kiera Brightman took the pitching loss but was saddled with six errors by the Astros defense.

Taylor Boeckmann had two hits and drove in two runs for EC.

SUMMARY

May 7 2019

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 7 East Clinton 2

EC 000.000.2…..2

WI 100.600.x…..7

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-0-2-2 Campbell 3-0-0-0 Durbin 3-0-0-0 Boggs 3-0-1-0 Brightman 3-0-1-0 Luttrell 2-0-0-0 Rolfe 3-1-1-0 Kessler 3-1-0-0 Talbott 3-0-1-0

2B: Boeckmann

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Brightman (L)^6^8^7^NA^1^1