WHS dumps Goshen in SBAAC finale 10-3

GOSHEN – In the final SBAAC American Division game of the season, Wilmington defeated Goshen 10-3 Tuesday at GHS.

“It’s a nice way to end our regular season,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “We clinched a tie for second in the league and we are looking forward to our second tournament game against West Clermont (Wednesday).”

The win puts the Lady Hurricane at 14-7 overall, 7-3 in the division. Clinton-Massie also finished 7-3 in the division.

Western Brown is the American Division champion at 10-0.

Goshen drops to 11-10 overall and 4-6 in the league.

Olivia Veidt had four hits, scored four runs, drove in two runs, doubled twice and homered once in the victory. She also went the distance on the mound with seven strikeouts.

Jena Rhoads and Kendra McKenna had two hits each for WHS. Both of Rhoads hits were doubles.

SUMMARY

May 7 2019

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 10 Goshen 3

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-2-0-0 Blessing 2-1-0-0 Gordon 1-0-0-0 Veidt 4-4-4-2 Rhoads 3-1-2-1 Osborne 1-0-1-0 Self 4-0-0-0 Brown 2-1-0-1 South 2-0-1-0 Flint 2-1-1-0 Spendlove 2-0-0-0 McKenna 4-0-2-1 Partin 4-0-0-1

2B: Veidt 2, Rhoads 2, Osborne, McKenna

HR: Veidt

SB: Bickett, Blessing, Self, Flint, McKenna