Falcons spoil Wildcats Senior Day 16-3

BLANCHESTER – Clinton-Massie spoiled Blanchester’s Senior Night with a 16-3 five-inning win over the Wildcats in non-league baseball action at Bott Field.

The Wildcats, 10-10 on the year, had just two hits. BHS pitchers walked 11 and the defense committed six errors.

“That is a recipe for disaster,” Blanchester coach Aaron Lawson said. “Good news is we play (Wednesday). We have a chance to bounce back quick and sweep this one under the rug.

Trenton Czaika had the two Blanchester hits and drove in a run.

The Falcons, 13-6 with the win, got a complete game pitching performance from Dom Kerns, who went five innings and did not strike out a batter.

“He was good at pounding the strike zone and keeping the ball down,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “He did not strike out a batter, pitching to contact and allowing his defense to work.”

For the Clinton-Massie offense, Tyler Lewis had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Bryan Kennedy had three RBI and scored three times.

SUMMARY

May 7 2019

@Bott Field, BHS

Clinton-Massie 16 Blanchester 3

CM 370.15…..16

BL 200.10…..3

(16) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 5-3-3-2 Chappie 3-1-1-2 Goodall 2-2-0-0 Kennedy 2-3-1-3 May 5-0-1-0 Stotts 3-2-1-0 Kerns 2-2-0-0 Gasaway 3-0-0-0 Gragg 1-0-0-0 Zantene 3-1-2-0 Merkle 1-0-1-0 Prignitz 0-0-0-0

2B: Lewis, Chappie, Kennedy, Zantene

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Kerns (W)^5^2^3^3^5^0