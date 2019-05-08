McKibben outduels Hall as WHS edges EC 1-0

WILLIAMSBURG – East Clinton’s Matt Hall pitched a great game Tuesday against Williamsburg.

Williamsburg’s Drew McKibben was a bit better against the Astros.

The result was a 1-0 win for the Wildcats in a game that featured a combined six hits.

“They were able to string together a couple hits to drive in the lone run in the fourth,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “I knew going in to the game it would be a one-run game as Williamsburg and us are very well matched.”

East Clinton is 6-13 overall and 5-7 in the National.

Williamsburg goes to 10-8 overall and 6-6 in the league.

Hall gave up four hits while McKibben surrendered two.

SUMMARY

May 7 2019

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 1 East Clinton 0

EC 000.000.0…..0

WI 000.100.x…..1

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z Mitchell 3-0-0-0 M Mitchell 3-0-0-0 Hall 3-0-1-0 Burkitt 3-0-1-0 Arellano 1-0-0-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Vadnais 3-0-0-0 Curtis 2-0-0-0 McConahay 2-0-0-0 Singleton 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-0-2-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Hall (L)^6^4^1^1^3^6