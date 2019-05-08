EC thumps No. 3 seed, to play for sectional title Monday

CINCINNATI – With an emphatic nine-run seventh inning, East Clinton stunned No. 3 seed Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 12-1 Wednesday in a Division III Sectional game at CHCA.

The win puts East Clinton, 7-10, in the sectional title game against Clermont Northeastern. The Lady Rockets have won five games this season but one of those came against East Clinton.

Mackenzie Campbell picked up the win in the circle, striking out 10. She walked three but gave up just three hits. The lone run was unearned.

Going to the seventh, East Clinton led 3-1 but the bottom of the lineup started things off as Emily Peacock began the rally with a one-out single.

Ironically, Peacock came back later in the inning and belted a two-run homer to cap the outburst and send the Lady Astros to within a win of the district tournament.

Peacock finished with three runs scored and two RBI. Taylor Boeckmann had three hits. Kaitlyn Talbott drove in a pair of runs, as did Campbell.

SUMMARY

May 8 2019

@Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

East Clinton 12 CHCA 1

EC 001.020.9…..12

CH 000.100.0…..1

(12) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckman 3-2-3-0 Campbell 4-1-2-2 Durbin 4-1-1-1 Boggs 4-1-1-1 Brightman 4-1-2-1 Luttrell 4-0-0-0 Rolfe 4-1-1-0 Peacock 3-3-2-2 Talbott 3-2-1-2

2B: Campbell, Durbin

3B: Brightman

HR: Peacock

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (W)^7^3^1^0^3^10