Akron commit fans 15 Falcons in Warriors win 3-0

GOSHEN – Brett Dietrich struck out 15 Clinton-Massie batters Wednesday as Goshen defeated CM 3-0 in SBAAC American Division play.

Despite the the loss, the Falcons claimed the American title on the strength of New Richmond’s loss Tuesday to Batavia.

“We would have liked to put an exclamation on it with a win,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

Dietrich had other ideas. The University of Akron commit gave up three hits and stranded two runners in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

“Some days you just have to tip your hat to the other guy,” Camp said. “He was dominant from the mound.”

Luke Chappie was good for Massie, striking out two and allowing just one earned run, but took the loss.

Tyler Lewis, Dom Kerns and Clint Stotts had hits for the Falcons.