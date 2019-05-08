Walk-off win for Wildcats, Czaika plates game-winner 5-4

BLANCHESTER – After losing a two-run lead, Blanchester defeated Western Brown in walk-off fashion 5-4 Wednesday night in non-league play at Bott Field.

The baseball Wildcats are 11-10 on the year. The Broncos are 7-16.

Trenton Czaika drove home Regan Burch with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

“A great, well-fought win, especially being able to bounce back after (Tuesday’s) loss,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “I love that the kids showed heart, coming back after losing our two-run lead and going down 4-2.”

In the seventh, Burch had a one-out single, stole second and third and came home on Czaika’s sacrifice fly.

Burch finished with four hits. Brody Rice drove in a run. Mason Rector had a double.

Rice started the game for BHS then gave way to Czaika who picked up the win in relief.

“Brody pitched a very nice game,” Lawson said. “He was able to elevate the ball, getting a lot of pop-ups. He is getting stronger and sharper with each outing. Czaika did a nice job. He pounded the zone and challenged the hitters.”