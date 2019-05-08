Williamsburg holds off Blanchester in boys, girls meets

BATAVIA – Williamsburg had too much for Blanchester Wednesday in both the boys and girls meets at the SBAAC Track & Field Championships at Batavia High School.

Williamsburg easily won the girls meet 188 to 124 over BHS and posted a 143 to 126 victory in the boys meet.

Olivia Gundler of Blanchester outdueled Emma Vanhook of Bethel-Tate down the stretch to win the 1,600-meter run. Gundler clocked a 6:00.28, less than a second ahead of Vanhook.

Several events later, Gundler made it a two-title night with an even-closer win over Belle Middendorf of Williamsburg in the 800-meter run. Gundler ran 2:38.36 and Middendorf hit the line in 2:38.44.

Alexis Davis of BHS went 64.78 in the 400-meter dash and won by more than three seconds.

Carah Antek of East Clinton ran away from the field – including double winner Gundler – for a victory in the 3,200-meter run. Antek’s 13:54.18 was more than 20 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.

On the boys side, Clayton Schirmer, who won the high jump Monday, started things off on the right foot for Blanchester, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.49 seconds.

For East Clinton, Aidan Henson followed up his Monday long jump title with a win in the 400-meter dash. The EC junior hit the line first in 52.6 seconds, just over half a second ahead of Finn Tomlin of Georgetown.

Henson earned the National Division hat track with his third league crown, posting another close win in the 800-meter run. He finished in 2:06.16 and Sam Frondorf of Bethel-Tate ran 2:06.79.

Henson was unable to make it four championships, finishing second in the 3,200-meter run.

SUMMARY

May 6, 8 2019

SBAAC American Division Track & Field Championship

@Batavia High School

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: Williamsburg 188 Blanchester 124 Georgetown 87 Bethel-Tate 68 Clermont Northeastern 60 East Clinton 22 Felicity 6

POLE VAULT: 1-Tigert (W) 8-6; 2-Savannah Schutte (B) 8-6; 3-Williford (W) 8-6; 4-Welage (CNE) 7-0; 5-Powell (G) 6-0; 5-Shilynn Massey (B) 6-0

HIGH JUMP: 1-Kellerman (W) 4-10; 2-Mancino (BT) 4-8; 3-Emma Winemiller (B) 4-6; 4-Groeber (CNE) 4-4; 5-Mitchell (W) 4-4

DISCUS: 1-Kenneda (W) 116-2; 2-Regan Ostermeier (B) 109-2; 3-Alexis Davis (B) 81-6; 4-Daniel (CNE) 77-4; 5-Ervin (W) 62-0; Young (G) 59-6

SHOT PUT: 1-Regan Ostermeier (B) 37-11; 2-Kenneda 32-1; 3-Lilly Brown (B) 27-5; 4-Ervin (W) 26-4; 5-Ralston (G) 25-0; 6-Gunn (F) 24-2.

LONG JUMP: 1-Gregory (W) 15-2; 2-McManis (W) 14-7; 3-Emma Malone (EC) 13-9; 4-Decatur (CNE)13-8; 5-McHenry (G) 13-0; 6-Watson (G) 12-10

4×800 RELAY: 1-Bethel-Tate 11:39.31; 2-Georgetown 12:11.07; 3-Williamsburg 12:18.17

100 HURDLES: 1-Williford (W) 17.42; 2-Becca Kratzer (B) 18.14; 3-Ellis (W) 18.84; 4-Moore (G) 19.45; 5-Lipscomb (BT) 20.56; 6-Insko (G) 21.26

100 DASH: 1-Puckett (CNE) 13.42; 2-Gregory (G) 13.54; 3-McManis (W) 13.81; 4-Kellerman (W) 13.91; 5-Gregory (G) 14.2; 6-Miller (BT) 14.32

4X200 RELAY: 1-Williamsburg 1:56.9; 2-Clermont NE 1:59.41; 3-Blanchester (Grace Irwin, Kenzie Cottle, Emma Winemiller, Alexis Davis) 1:59.81; 4-Georgetown 2:02.19; 5-Bethel-Tate 2:02.23; 6-Felicity 2:11.31

1600 RUN: 1-Olivia Gundler (B) 6:00.28; 2-Vanhook (BT) 6:01.16; 3-Hart (W) 6:21.6; 4-Faught (G) 6:22.1; 5-Jones (CNE) 6:25.12; 6-Mancino (BT) 6:59.23

4X100 RELAY: 1-Williamsburg 55.1; 2-Georgetown 55.59; 3-Blanchester (Shilynn Massey, Grace Irwin, Kenzie Cottle, Becca Kratzer) 56.06; 4-Bethel-Tate 56.19; 5-Clermont NE 58.58; 6-East Clinton (Emma Malone, Kenton Deaton, Brittney Wheeler) 58.6

400 DASH: 1-Alexis Davis (B) 1:04.78; 2-McManis (W) 1:07.84; 3-Carter (BT) 1:09.41; 4-Mitchell (W) 1:10.83; 5-Wood (G) 1:13.19; 6-Williams (G) 1:13.97

300 HURDLES: 1-Ellis (W) 52.85; 2-Moore (G) 54.16; 3-Tigert (W) 54.85; 4-Becca Kratzer (B) 55.45; 5-Miller (BT) 57.39; 6-Insko (G) 57.47

800 RUN: 1-Olivia Gundler (B) 2:38.36; 2-Middendorf (W) 2:38.44; 3-Vanhook (BT) 2:39.19; 4-Faught (G) 2:59.47; 5-Arnett (W) 3:10.16; 6-Vogel (G) 3:19.43

200 DASH: 1-Puckett (CNE) 28.23; 2-Kenzie Cottle (B) 28.81; 3-McManis (W) 28.94; 4-Gregory (W) 29.03; 5-Brittney Wheeler (EC) 30.9; 6-Madi Berrien (B) 31.06; 6-Bradford (G) 31.06

3200 RUN: 1-Carah Antek (EC) 13:54.18; 2-Jones (CNE) 14:16.64; 3-Carter (BT) 14:22.42; 4-Olivia Gundler (B) 14:24.76; 5-Vanhook (BT) 14:29.54; 6-Ellis (W) 14:35.17

4X400 RELAY: 1-Georgetown 4:34.19; 2-Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Emma Winemiller, Becca Kratzer, Olivia Gundler) 4:49.08; 3-Williamsburg 4:51.73; 4-Bethel-Tate 5:13.35; 5-Felicity 5:26.95

–

BOYS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: Williamsburg 143 Blanchester 126 Bethel-Tate 100 Clermont Northeastern 79 Georgetown 63 East Clinton 50 Felicity 1

LONG JUMP: 1-Aidan Henson (EC) 20-6.5; 2-Clayton Schirmer (B) 19-9.25; 3-Jenkins (CNE) 18-8.25; 4-Klien (W) 18-2.75; 5-Papadatos (BT) 18-0.25; 6-Donohoo (W) 17-9.

SHOT PUT: 1-McPhillips (W) 42-1.5; 2-Patterson (W) 41-0; 3-Brink (BT) 40-2.5; 4-Rayburn (CNE) 38-4; 5-Glenn (BT) 37-3; 6-Clayton Schirmer (B) 36-0

POLE VAULT: 1-Gries (W) 11-0; 2-Putnam (CNE) 10-0; 3-Taylor Cochran (B) 9-0; 4-Nicholas (CNE) 8-6; 5-McCann (G) 8-0

DISCUS: 1-Demaris (BT) 121-0; 2-McPhillips (W) 120-8; 3-Grogg (B) 113-10; 4-Patterson (W) 102-10; 5-Stricker (CNE) 99-0; 6-Jayson Edison (EC) 94-10

HIGH JUMP: 1-Clayton Schirmer (B) 5-10; 2-Jenkins (CNE) 5-8; 3-Donohoo (W) 5-6; 4-Galley (G) 5-4; 5-Klein (W) 5-4; 6-Fleming (G) 5-4

4×800 RELAY: 1-Blanchester (Tanner Creager, Ricky Davis, Tyler Holland, Hunter Browning) 8:36.14; 2-Bethel-Tate 8:39.69; 3-Georgetown 8:45.88; 4-Williamsburg 9:16.07; 5-Clermont Northeastern 10:08.91; 6-East Clinton (Van Frye, Justin Arnold, Michael Daniel, Zach Vest) 10:43.67

110 HURDLES: 1-Clayton Schirmer (B) 16.49; 2-Gries (W) 17.41; 3-Carter Stevens (B) 17.53; 4-Kellerman (W) 18.17; 5-House (CNE) 19.29; 6-Conley (CNE) 19.31

100 DASH: 1-B. Kelley (W) 11.4; 2-Jenkins (CNE) 11.68; 3-Brent Hopkins (B) 12.05; 4-Rayburn (CNE) 12.13; 5-L. Kelley (W) 12.16; 6-Owens (G) 12.29

4X200 RELAY: 1-Williamsburg 1:35.9; 2-Blanchester (Lucas Thacker, Brady Phillips, Tanner Kellerman, Brent Hopkins) 1:37.52; 3-Clermont NE 1:37.52; 4-Bethel-Tate 1:39.58; 5-Georgetown 1:46.21; 6-Felicity 1:55.91

1600 RUN: 1-Frondorf (BT) 4:49.64; 2-Eyre (BT) 4:50.11; 3-Ellis (G) 4:56.61; 4-Hollins (W) 4:59.31; 5-Cahall (G) 5:00.88; 6-Greober (CNE) 5:31.45

4X100 RELAY: 1-Williamsburg 45.88; 2-Blanchester (Lucas Thacker, Carter Stevens, Tanner Kellerman, Brady Phillips) 47.34; 3-Bethel-Tate 47.78; 4-Clermont NE 47.95; 5-Georgetown 50.56

400 DASH: 1-Aidan Henson (EC) 52.6; 2-Tomlin (G) 53.12; 3-Ricky Davis (B) 54.17; 4-Tanner Creager (B) 54.23; 5-Conley (CNE) 56.69; 6-Carrington (G) 57.6

300 HURDLES: 1-Klein (W) 46.29; 2-Carter Stevens (B) 46.62; 3-Michael Horn (EC) 47.25; 4-Fleming (G) 48.24; 5-House (CNE) 49.28; 6-Robinson (W) 49.55

800 RUN: 1-Aidan Henson (EC) 2:06.16; 2-Frondorf (BT) 2:06.79; 3-Tanner Creager (B) 2:08.62; 4-Ellis (G) 2:09.01; 5-Karschnik (W) 2:14.52; 6-Ricky Davis (B) 2:16.6

200 DASH: 1-B. Kelley (W) 23.66; 2-Brady Phillips (B) 24.89; 3-Owens (G) 25.1; 4-L. Kelley (W) 25.32; 5-Fancher (BT) 25.53; 6-Burns (CNE) 25.66

3200 RUN: 1-Frondorf (BT) 11:01.87; 2-Aidan Henson (EC) 11:21.76; 3-Patterson (CNE) 11:27.88; 4-Sayles (BT) 11:28.87; 5-Tyler Holland (B) 11:38.44; 6-Hollins (W) 11:38.48

4X400 RELAY: 1-Georgetown 3:44.29; 2-Blanchester (Tanner Creager, Brady Phillips, Brent Hopkins, Ricky Davis) 3:44.95; 3-Bethel-Tate 3:51.39; 4-Williamsburg 3:59.89; 5-Clermont Northeastern 4:01.2

Blanchester’s Becca Kratzer was second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles Wednesday at the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_TRF_blan_BeccaKratzerDDT0506-1.jpg Blanchester’s Becca Kratzer was second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles Wednesday at the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet. Denise Thacker | News Journal East Clinton’s Michael Horn was third in the 300-meter hurdles Wednesday at the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_TRF_ec_MichaelHornDT0506-2.jpg East Clinton’s Michael Horn was third in the 300-meter hurdles Wednesday at the SBAAC National Division Track & Field Championship meet. Denise Thacker | News Journal