WB boys, NR girls rally to win American titles on final event

BATAVIA – Western Brown won the final event of the meet and the American Division championship Wednesday at the SBAAC Track & Field Championships at Batavia High School.

Wilmington led Western Brown 125 to 122 going into the final events. In the final event of the meet, the Broncos won the 4×400-meter relay to garner 10 points and the Hurricane finished fourth and earned four points. The six-point swing gave the title to the Broncos, 132 to 129.

For the American Division boys, Clinton-Massie’s Alec McDonald started Wednesday’s meet by winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.91 seconds.

He came back to win the 300-meter hurdles in 42.11 seconds.

Wilmington picked up its first win of the day in the 4×200-meter relay. Grant Mayer, Carter Huffman, Dre’Aunte Singleton and Brandon Glass ran 1:33.93 for an easy win.

Mayer, Huffman and Singleton teamed with Zainne Cowin to win the 4×100-meter relay in 44.6 seconds.

Simon Heys, the WHS distance standout, won the 1,600-meter run by 12 seconds with a time of 4:35.98.

He came back and outdueled SBAAC rival Chase Easterling of Western Brown to win the 3,200-meter run by just under 12 seconds. Heys clocked a 10:05.95.

On the girls side, Wilmington finished a distant third as New Richmond rallied to win the meet on the final event of the night over Western Brown.

Even though they faded in the scoring column on the second day, the Lady Hurricane had several outstanding performances.

Jasmine Jamiel won the 100-meter dash in 13.07 seconds.

She teamed with Anna Borton, Izzy Coomer and Sadie Bowman to win the 4×100-meter relay in 52.24 seconds.

Jamiel then lost a photo-finish for first place in the 200-meter dash to Hannah Wentzel of New Richmond. Wentzel crossed the finish line in 27.53 second and Jamiel was next 27.56 seconds.

Rylee Richardson had the only Clinton-Massie win of the day, claiming first in the first event of the meet on Wednesday the 100-meter hurdles in 16.49 seconds.

May 6, 8 2019

SBAAC American Division Track & Field Championship

@Batavia High School

GIRLS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: New Richmond 138 Western Brown 136 Wilmington 104 Batavia 52 Goshen 47 Clinton-Massie 46

POLE VAULT: 1-Weitzel (NR) 9-6; 2-Emilee Pham (W) 9-6; 3-Horr (Go) 9-0; 3-Cunningham (WB) 9-0; 3-Honeycutt (WB) 9-0; 6-McCall (NR) 8-0

HIGH JUMP: 1-Dunn (WB) 5-0; 2-Nora Voisey (CM) 4-10; 2-Horr (Go) 4-10; 3-Nehls (NR) 4-10; 5-Jordan Snarr (W) 4-8; 6-Iding (NR) 4-6

LONG JUMP: 1-Dunn (WB) 16-7.5; 2-Honeycutt (WB) 15-7; 3-Bird (NR) 15-6.25; 4-Carrier (Go) 15-0.5; 5-Molly Lynch (CM) 14-8.75; 6-Sadie Bowman (W) 14-7.75

DISCUS: 1-Williams (B) 105-4; 2-Cayleigh Vance (W) 99-6; 3-Bird (NR) 96-6; 4-Aaliyah Huff (W) 92-4; 5-Myers (Go) 87-5; 6-Huddleston (WB) 77-6

SHOT PUT: 1-Williams (B) 35-10; 2-Kaitlynn Hickey (W) 34-1; 3-Lauren Heard (W) 32-9; 4-Myers (G) 30-11; 5-Carter (NR) 29-2; 6-Frazier (G) 28-3.5

4×800 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 10:13.41; 2-New Richmond 10:13.85; 3-Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Samantha McCord, Josie Nichols, Skye Carpenter) 11-15.93; 4-Clinton-Massie (Emma Muterspaw, AJ Houseman, Nora Voisey, Kenley Robinson) 11:26.69; 5-Goshen 11:29.52; 6-Batavia 11:40.48

100 HURDLES: 1-Rylee Richardson (CM) 16.49; 2-Carrier (G) 16.98; 3-Nehls (NR) 17.3; 4-Lewin (NR) 17.71; 5-Flischel (WB) 17.99; 6-O’Hara (WB) 18.48

100 DASH: 1-Jasmine Jamiel (W) 13.07; 2-Shasteen (WB) 13.56; 3-Large (WB) 13.57; 4-Wentzel (NR) 13.61; 5-Izzy Coomer (W) 13.69; 6-Ally Wellman (CM) 14.15

4X200 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 1:50.17; 2-New Richmond 1:52.43; 3-Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Ally Wellman, Ashley Doyle, Rylee Richardson) 1:54.49; 4-Wilmington (Sylena Baltazar, Jasmine Jamiel, Izzy Coomer, Sadie Bowman) 1:56.39; 5-Goshen 2:01.25; 6-Batavia 2:05.52

1600 RUN: 1-Burns (NR) 5:38.22; 2-Ashley (G) 5:54.73; 3-Biehle (NR) 6:00.85; 4-Emma Muterspaw (CM) 6:03.82; 5-Abbinante (WB) 6:06.68; 6-Skye Carpenter (W) 6:11.71

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Anna Borton, Jasmine Jamiel, Izzy Coomer, Sadie Bowman) 52.24; 2-Western Brown 53.26; 3-Clinton-Massie (Molly Lynch, Rylee Richardson, Ally Wellman, Ashley Doyle) 53.95; 4-New Richmond 54.37; 5-Batavia 57.96; 6-Goshen 58.81

400 DASH: 1-Leto (WB) 61.34; 2-Iding (NR) 63.17; 3-Holt (B) 64.16; 4-Sylena Baltazar (W) 64.57; 5-Samantha McCord (W) 66.46; 6-Ramsey (G) 68.23

300 HURDLES: 1-Nehls (NR) 51.93; 2-Decker (B) 54.05; 3-Maggie Simonson (W) 54.76; 4-Daugherty (WB) 54.92; 5-Crumrine (NR) 55.31; 6-West (WB) 55.75

800 RUN: 1-Leto (WB) 2:28.07; 2-Blank (WB) 2:28.27; 3-Burns (NR) 2:30.99; 4-Ashley (G) 2:36.99; 5-Biehle (NR) 2:40.23; 6-Sophie Burt (W) 2:44.76

200 DASH: 1-Wentzel (NR) 27.53; 2-Jasmine Jamiel (W) 27.56; 3-Holt (B) 28.1; 4-Sylena Baltazar (W) 28.6; 5-Large (WB) 28.68; 6-Shasteen (WB) 29.02

3200 RUN: 1-Burns (NR) 11:47.42; 2-Jones (WB) 13:24.1; 3-Cravens (B) 13:41.8; 4-Emma Muterspaw (CM) 13:42.57; 5-Woods (WB) 13:54.18; 6-Skye Carpenter (W) 14:23.97

4X400 RELAY: 1-New Richmond 4:19.88; 2-Wilmington (Sophie Burt, Sylena Baltazar, Sami McCord, Claire Burns) 4:27.03; 3-Western Brown 4:29.71; 4-Batavia 4:48.83; 5-Clinton-Massie (AJ Houseman, Kaylynn Woolverton, Holly Young, Carly Moritz) 4:56.51; 6-Goshen 5:00.13

BOYS RESULTS

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 132 Wilmington 129 New Richmond 121 Clinton-Massie 61 Goshen 48 Batavia 32

LONG JUMP: 1-Moore (WB) 21-4; 2-Horgan (NR) 20-2; 3-Alec McDonald (CM) 20-0.5; 4-Bradley (Go) 20-0; 5-Slusher (Go) 19-3; 6-Tate Olberding (CM) 18-11

SHOT PUT: 1-Brett Brooks (W) 46-1.5; 2-Miller (WB) 44-5.5; Hopkins (WB) 44-1; 4-Tyler Beam (CM) 43-4; 5-Seth Schmidt (CM) 42-10; 6-Casey (Ba) 41-9.5

HIGH JUMP: 1-Tate Olberding (CM) 6-2; 2-Cameron Coomer (W) 6-0; 3-Finn (WB) 5-8; 4-Brandon Glass (W) 5-4; 4-Campbell (WB) 5-4; 6-McDonough (NR) 5-2

DISCUS: 1-Khan (NR) 142-3; 2-Brett Brooks (W) 137-2; 3-Miller (WB) 123-8; 4-Boshears (NR) 122-6; 5-Seth Schmidt (CM) 121-5; 6-Casey (B) 119-8

POLE VAULT: 1-Mason McIntosh (W) 13-0; 2-Mattingly (NR) 12-6; 3-Horr (G) 10-0; 3-Braden Rolf (CM) 10-0; 5-Filla (B) 8-0; 6-Carmosino (NR) 8-6

4×800 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Josh Andrews, TJ Killen, Rory Bell, Simon Heys) 8:21.45; 2-Goshen 8:43.08; 3-Western Brown 8:44.75; 4-New Richmond 9:00.65; 5-Batavia 9:17.39; 6-Clinton-Massie (Logan Fisher, Luke Lentine, Braydon Green, Colin McDowell) 9:29.92

110 HURDLES: 1-Alec McDonald (CM) 15.91; 2-Finn (WB) 16.93; 3-Smith II (G) 17.4; 4-Dre’Aunte Singleton (W) 17.56; 5-Scaggs (B) 18.08; 6-Carmosino (NR) 18.25

100 DASH: 1-Horgan (NR) 11.11; 2-Pike (NR) 11.24; 3-Grant Mayer (W) 11.32; 4-Moore (WB) 11.35; 5-Malik Scott (W) 11.42; 6-Schafer (G) 11.5

4X200 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Grant Mayer, Carter Huffman, Dre’Aunte Singleton, Brandon Glass) 1:33.93; 2-New Richmond 1:35.68; 3-Western Brown 1:35.73; 4-Clinton-Massie (Carter Frank, Devon Noble, Tate Olberding, Alec McDonald) 1:36.77; 5-Batavia 1:37.23; 6-Goshen 1:37.34

1600 RUN: 1-Simon Heys (W) 4:35.98; 2-Eyre (WB) 4:47.83; 3-Hance (NR) 4:48.18; 4-Josh Andrews (W) 4:48.72; 5-Willemin (G) 4:57.78; 6-Jenkins (NR) 5:08.9

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Grant Mayer, Dre’Aunte Singleton) 44.6; 2-Goshen 45.6; 3-Clinton-Massie (Tyler Beam, Carter Frank, Devon Noble, Brendan Lamb) 46.06; 4-New Richmond 46.92; 5-Batavia 48.01; 6-Western Brown 50.3

400 DASH: 1-Horgan (NR) 50.76; 2-Iker (NR) 52.36; 3-Griffen (B) 52.63; 4-Williams (WB) 53.49; 5-Campbell (WB) 53.94; 6-Malik Scott (W) 54.39

300 HURDLES: 1-Alec McDonald (CM) 42.11; 2-Smith II (G) 43.11; 3-Finn (WB) 43.72; 5-Scaggs (B) 43.91; 5-Dre’Aunte Singleton (W) 44.08; 6-Shaffer (WB) 44.45

800 RUN: 1-Easterling (WB) 2:01.93; 2-Ware (WB) 2:02.87; 3-Josh Andrews (W) 2:06.45; 4-Hance (NR) 2:06.82; 5-Jarvis (G) 2:08.08; 6-Rory Bell (W) 2:09.52

200 DASH: 1-Horgan (NR) 23.22; 2-Moore (WB) 23.79; 3-Pike (NR) 24.05; 4-Carter Huffman (W) 24.10; 5-Taylor (WB) 24.35; 6-Devon Noble (CM) 24.39

3200 RUN: 1-Simon Heys (W) 10:05.95; 2-Easterling (WB) 10:17.5; 3-Tyler Parks (W) 10:27.53; 4-Cook (B) 10:27.6; 5-Cooper (WB) 10:54.36; 6-Jenkins (NR) 11:10.61

4X400 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 3:35.68; 2-New Richmond 3:36.64; 3-Batavia 3:39.83; 4-Wilmington (Aidan Hester, Ricky Dungan, TJ Killen, Camerom Coomer) 3:40.13; 5-Goshen 3:42.86; 6-Clinton-Massie (JT Goings, Aidan Wallace, Colin McDowell, Brendan Lamb) 3:54.11

