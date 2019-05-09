Hurricane lacrosse doubles-up on Falcons 12-6

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team defeated Clinton-Massie 12-6 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field on the CM campus.

Conner Mitchell led the Hurricane with four goals. Jake and Logan Frazier had three goals each. Rudy Cresswell finished the match with two goals.

Mitchell, the Fraziers and Chris Custis had assists for Wilmington.

“Getting multiple athletes to score opened up looks for us in the second half,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “We have been focusing on playing fundamentally sound heading into the OHSAA playoffs. We took a step in the right direction. I credit Massie with playing to the final whistle.”

Wilmington is 5-9 on the year.