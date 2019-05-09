Mueller 2-hitter gives BHS rematch with WHS

BLANCHESTER – Rianna Mueller pitched a two-hitter as Blanchester defeated Clark Montessori 10-0 Wednesday in a Division III Sectional game at BHS.

The Ladycats, 5-18 on the year, will meet No. 9 Williamsburg 5 p.m. Monday in a Cincinnati Sectional championship game at Indian Hill High School.

Mueller struck out a season-best nine and did not walk a batter in her five inning complete game.

“Rianna pitched another solid game,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We did a nice job of putting the ball in play and putting pressure on their defense and getting some timely hits to take advantage of their mistakes.”

Grogg noted Kassidy Abney’s tw0-hit, two-RBI game as well as Lana Roy’s patience in drawing three walks. Elecia Patton also took away two would-be Clark Montessori hits with outstanding plays at shortstop, Grogg said.

SUMMARY

May 8 2019

@Blanchester High School

Division III Sectional

Blanchester 10 Clark Montessori 0

CM 000.00…..0

BL 102.43…..10

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-2-1-0 Caldwell 3-1-0-0 Abney 3-0-2-2 Creager 2-1-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 Jacobs 2-0-0-0 Naylor 1-1-1-0 Mueller 3-0-1-0 Roy 0-2-0-0 Tangonan 3-1-1-1 Barr 0-1-0-0 McCain 0-1-0-0

SB: Patton, Caldwell, Abney, Tangonan

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (W)^5^2^0^0^0^9